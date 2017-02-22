(HELENA) Leaders from cities and counties around Montana came to Helena Wednesday, and called on lawmakers to support a plan to raise the state’s gas tax, for the first time since 1993.

The House Transportation Committee held an initial hearing on House Bill 473, sponsored by Republican Rep. Frank Garner of Kalispell. The bill would raise taxes to 35 cents on each gallon of gasoline or diesel. That would be an 8-cent increase on gas and a 7.25-cent increase on diesel.

The newly collected money would then be directed to a new state account. 57 percent would go to the Montana Department of Transportation for highway and bridge projects. 38.5 percent would provide matching funds for cities and counties’ road construction and maintenance. The remaining 4.5 percent would go to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Officials from cities like Helena and Missoula testified that budget restrictions have them years behind on much needed maintenance. They said HB 473 could provide a sustainable way to fund those needed projects.

Garner said the bill is focused on improving safety on Montana’s roads and bridges.

“It’s not about building tennis courts, or building a building somewhere,” he said.

Supporters also argued that 40 percent of the money from a gas-tax increase would come from people who don’t live in Montana. Garner said that would shift part of the tax burden away from Montana property owners.

Republican Rep. Carl Glimm of Kila testified against HB 473. Glimm is the chair of the House and Senate’s Joint Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Transportation. Earlier this week, the subcommittee recommended large changes to the Transportation Department’s budget, cutting almost 80 positions from the state Transportation Department and reducing information technology spending by 40 percent.

Glimm says those savings would be shifted back to highway construction, funding $220 million of projects over the next two years — and making a higher gas tax unnecessary.

“This is what you do when you’re tight with money,” he said. “You come here and you look for efficiencies.”

But Darryl James, executive director of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition, questioned whether alternatives to a gas-tax increase would solve the problem over the long term.

“We’ll be back in the same boat next cycle if we don’t come up with a more lasting solution,” he said.

Garner said Montana can’t afford to wait for a comprehensive highway funding plan.

“I am not willing to go home again and say we tried and failed,” said Garner. “The mission is about road and bridge safety. The long-term solution is in front of you.”