GREAT FALLS – The Children’s Museum of Montana opened 18 years ago and, as the first of its kind, has worked hard to expand educational offerings to children across the state.

The museum has rented space in the city-owned building near the Civic Center since it opened, but the current lease will end next year.

When online reports surfaced that the city might want to use the building for office space, concern for the future of the museum sparked some heated comments and concerns.

“As we sat around the table to talk about our need for additional office space we never really thought about the Children’s Museum. We thought, well, maybe we ought to ask,” Mayor Bob Kelly said.

Kelly says the museum has grown so much over the years, and with their lease ending next year, city leaders were questioning whether the space was still suitable for the museum.

“That conversation started the snowball effect and really it never got any further with the Children’s Museum, except asking what their plans were. If they had plans to move out we would be looking at moving in, but that is not the case,” Kelly said.

The Children’s Museum of Montana Director Sandie Edwards said they’ve had a good relationship with the city throughout the past two decades and discussions over extending the lease proved the community’s strong connection to the museum.

“As passionate as it got, it was actually a really positive thing, just to show how much community support the Children’s Museum has and all of the nonprofits in town. Even though there was a lot of drama, it came from a really good place,” Edwards said.

Edwards say they love the building that they are currently in and they look forward to continuing the arrangement with the city well into the future.

“I am blown away and humbled by the responses the community had at any sort of indication that we would be going anywhere. The community built this place. This is a community organization. Every single project that has happened here, the community either donated or did themselves,” Edwards said.

Kelly says the city wants to continue its relationship with the museum, and will look for other options as the city looks to meet its need for more office space.

“We have a couple things that are happening. One right now is we have additional personnel that we need to hire for Marcy’s Law. Our legal department is getting squeezed out right now; ideally we would like to have them all together. The other thing we have added some personnel to our Planning and Community Development group. We have also hired a human resources person and we are looking to group those folks together, as well as out risk managers,” Kelly explained.

Negotiations for extending the current lease between the city and museum will begin next year.

The lease for the nonprofit group has been set at $1 per year.

