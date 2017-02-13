HELENA – Almost a thousand community members, including volunteers, ate their way towards tackling Helena homelessness, on Sunday afternoon, for the Family Promise’s annual Comfort Food Challenge.

Close to a dozen local restaurants churches prepared meals for the fundraiser to benefit the local nonprofit, Family Promise.

People of all ages came and sampled unlimited comfort foods of all kinds in a casual afternoon with friends. The event also included a raffle and silent auction.

The Comfort Food Challenge is the most significant fundraiser for the organization.

The Judges Choice Awards went to Sodexo and St Paul’s Methodist Church. Sodexo won the restaurant food contest with their macaroni and cheese/ pulled pork combo dish. St. Paul’s won the church food category for their lasagna. Judges were volunteers from the Helena Community including KTVH’s own Mikenzie Frost and Curtis Grevenitz.

This year’s event topped last year’s. According to organizers they gave away 970 plates compared to last year’s 750.

Some of the attendees included people who were previously homeless that have since graduated from the Family Promise program.

The organization’s mission is to work with families that are going through a tough time, whether its financial difficulties or those who just need a little bit of extra help. Family promise provides case managers to help families get set up on a system for success.

According to their website, the challenge is an event that features the culinary talent and team spirit of the congregations in Family Promise as well as the local restaurant community.

“You know a lot of us may have differences whether it’s theological, personal or whatever we are. We are able to say we all want to do something to help the homeless in the community, and so this is a way how we can all rally around it, not only at this event, but day to day. We want to help families get out of debt to get a place where they can afford it and have what we all have, and sometimes take for granted”, said Seth Domach, Family Promise Board Member.

According to the website last year 11 families, 33 individuals over half of those children, were sheltered in Family Promise of the greater Helena area. Nine of those families have graduated from the program and are living in the community independently in their own homes.

It’s estimated that in 2016, 82 percent of graduated families in Helena are still independent a year later, 74 families were served with shelter or support from Family Promise last year.

Family Promise estimates that nationwide 2.5 million families experience homelessness every year.

For more information about Family Promise or the Comfort Food Challenge click here.