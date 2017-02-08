HELENA – A group of parents, teachers, business owners and other community members came together Wednesday to announce their support for a bond issue to improve Helena schools.

They gathered outside Bryant Elementary – considered one of the district’s most outdated facilities – to officially launch the “Yes for Helena’s Schools” campaign.

“Those speaking today represent the majority of Helena, of our community,” said Tom McGree, chairman of the committee. “We know it’s time to take a stand. We know it’s time to make a unified step forward.”

The Helena School District plans to put a $63 million bond proposal before voters in May. It would pay for new buildings to replace Bryant, Central and Jim Darcy Elementary, and provide security and technology upgrades for the remaining elementary and middle schools.

Supporters say needed improvements have been put off for too long.

“Many of our schools, like Bryant behind me, are crumbling under the feet of our children, and that’s unacceptable,” McGree said.

After this afternoon’s announcement, Bryant’s principal, J.J. Lamb, led a tour of the school. He pointed out a number of issues with the current building – overcrowded classrooms, uneven floors, leaking roofs. Last year, administrators had to scramble after it was discovered cast-iron pipes from one of the school bathrooms had completely corroded away.

Bryant is also the only school in the district with a gym that isn’t attached to the main school.

While the three new schools are the largest part of the bond proposal, supporters stress that every elementary and middle school in the Helena School District will see upgrades if it is approved. They believe that is a key selling point, in comparison with a 2015 bond that only included improvements for some elementary schools and didn’t deal with middle schools.

“The 2017 bond is different than any bond in the past,” said McGree.

A Facebook page launched Tuesday by community members to gain support for the bond.

The Helena school board is expected to finalize its bond plans at a meeting on Tuesday. The proposal would go before voters on May 2.