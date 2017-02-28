LEWISTOWN – The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday a plan for five prescribed fires in the North Central Montana District over the next three to four months as weather permits.

The burns are designed to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest and rangeland health conditions.

The Mooney Coulee prescribed fire will be overseen by the Glasgow Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management approximately seven miles northwest of Glasgow.

The fire will remove surface vegetation on approximately 700 acres of the managed rangelands.

The objective of the burn is to remove all surface fuel to enhance the effectiveness of converting decadent stands of crested wheat grass to native species.

The Theony Willow prescribed fire, also controlled by the Glasgow Office, will treat about 150 acres 50 miles northwest of Glasgow, Mont.

The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument has planned to implement the 300-acre Woods Bottom Prescribed Fire about one mile south of Loma, Mont.

The fourth and fifth fire will be overseen by the Lewistown Field Office. One will implement the 2,500-acre Tin Can Hill Unit I fire 15 Miles northeast of Winnett, Mont.; the goal: to reduce fuel loads while improving wildlife habitat and grazing forage.

The other fire, the Canyon Prescribed Fire Project, will cover the 25-acre Limekiln seven miles northeast of Lewistown.

Operational objectives include a reduction in stand density and pine and juniper encroachment.

If fuel moisture and weather conditions allow, the burns will be conducted by fire personnel from several federal, state and local agencies as well as BLM staff from the local offices.