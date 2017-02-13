BOZEMAN – The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman reported a historic avalanche cycle took place in the Cooke City area late last week and over the weekend. They estimate 8 to 10 feet of snow fell in the Cooke City area last week along with strong winds.

As the storms finally came to end over the weekend large avalanches were observed in the Cooke City area and some ran historic distances, broke large trees and deposited 20 feet deep debris piles. Up Fisher Creek and just under Henderson Peak a massive avalanche occurred late last week. GNFAC tells us the last time this pass saw such a massive slide was back in 1996.

GNFAC reports today that the snowpack is adjusting to last week’s storms but very large slabs could be continue to be triggered. They recommend avoiding steep wind loaded slopes and runout zones. The avalanche danger is rated “Considerable” Monday.

In the Madison, Gallatin ranges and Lionhead areas near West Yellowstone did not see nearly as much heavy snow as Cooke City area last week, however, there was enough new snow to trigger a few slides. This past weekend skiers and riders reported collapsing and unstable backcountry conditions.

A snowmobiler was partially buried in a slide on a heavily wind loaded slope in the Taylor Fork area Sunday and another snowmobiler triggered a slide on Buck Ridge on Saturday. Large natural avalanches were also reported over the weekend on wind loaded slopes north of Big Sky.

Always check the latest avalanche advisory issued every morning from GNFAC before heading out into the backcountry.

MTN Reporter: Mike Heard