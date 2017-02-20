(HELENA) Officials from counties around Montana came to the Capitol Monday, asking lawmakers to let them conduct the election for Rep. Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat by mail ballot.

The Senate State Administration Committee held an initial hearing on Senate Bill 305, sponsored by Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls. The bill would give counties the choice of whether to have traditional polling places or only mail ballots for the upcoming special election.

The committee heard from dozens of commissioners and elections officials, from counties ranging from Richland to Ravalli. They argue that counties are already facing an unexpected cost to run the election, and switching to all-mail ballots could save them each tens of thousands of dollars. In larger counties like Missoula, Yellowstone and Gallatin, those savings could be closer to $100,000.

“I think it’s the most efficient way that we can manage a short election cycle like this for a single thing,” said John Ostlund, a Yellowstone County commissioner.

Other officials said the unusual timeline for this election would make setting up polling places especially difficult.

“For a federal election, it takes two years to plan, for staffing, for polling place locations,” said Rebecca Connors, Missoula County’s election administrator. “We have less than three months to be able to coordinate.”

Once Zinke resigns his seat in Congress, Gov. Steve Bullock must call a special election to be held within 85 to 100 days. Zinke is expected to be confirmed as U.S. Secretary of the Interior next week, which would put the election somewhere in late May or June.

In addition to the logistical benefits, Fitzpatrick argues voting by mail would increase turnout in the special election.

“I think, since we’re electing our congressman, somebody that represents all of us, it’s important that we have as much opportunity as we can to get people out to vote,” he said.

But several Native American advocates argued switching to a mail ballot system could make it harder for tribal members to vote. They questioned how SB 305 would affect a court settlement that led to satellite voting offices being set up on reservations.

“Any move to vote by mail would create an inequality in the most basic act of citizenship: voting,” said Cheryl Eagle of Indian People’s Action.

Fitzpatrick said he will propose amendments to address some of those concerns. They would require counties to follow any legal settlements regarding voting systems and give them the option to set up satellite offices based on geographical or demographic needs.

SB 305 would apply only to this year’s election, so supporters say it could serve as a good test to see if mail ballots are a good option for Montana.

Republican Sen. Dee Brown of Hungry Horse chairs the State Administration Committee. She said the committee will take action on the bill Wednesday.