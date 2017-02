Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on the east side of Helena.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened on Highway 12 just east of Florence Street.

Initial reports indicate that at least one person has been injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or be prepared for delays.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.