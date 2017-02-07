MONTANA – The Senate confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary on Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. Montanans are divided on the announcement.

Democrat U.S. Senator Tester released a statement Tuesday in opposition of DeVos. He said her support for privatization of public schools, lack of public education experience and an outpouring of opposition from Montanans were among his reasons to oppose her nomination.

Tester added, “Our public education system is — and this can’t be argued — the foundation of our democracy,” Tester recently told his Senate colleagues. “We’ve had a democracy in this country for nearly 250 years because of the success of our public education system. What is troubling about the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary is that she wants to privatize this public education system we have. If we do that, we will destroy the foundation of this country, and we will destroy — it may take a few years — but we will destroy our democracy.”

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines supported the nominee. In his statement Tuesday he said, “Betsy DeVos will work to bring education decisions back to our communities where they belong.” He continued, “I look forward to working alongside Secretary DeVos to increase local control of our schools with ideas that originate from the parents, teachers and administrators who are closest to the classroom.”

The Montana Democrat Party criticized Daines for his support of DeVos. Nancy Keenan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party said Tuesday, “Senator Steve Daines just sold out Montana teachers and public school students for $70,000 in campaign cash.” She continued, “Our public schools are the heartbeat of our Montana communities, large and small, and they deserve our full support.”

Republican Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen agreed with Daines adding, “I am optimistic for change at the U.S Department of Education. I look forward to working with Secretary DeVos and I will be inviting her to visit Montana’s public schools to understand the importance of local control, as well as the unique challenges and opportunities that frontier schools face. I have consistently said that Montana will have a strong voice at the federal level on education policy.”

Tester spokespeople noted that more than 8,500 Montanans contacted him opposing DeVos’ nomination.