WASHINGTON – Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Friday won senate confirmation to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a federal agency he repeatedly sued to rein in during the Obama Administration.

The vote was 52-46 as republican leaders used their party’s narrow senate majority to push Pruitt’s confirmation.

As Attorney General, Pruitt filed 14 lawsuits challenging EPA regulations.

He joined a multistate lawsuit opposing the Obama Administration’s plan to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Pruitt also sued over the EPA’s recent expansion of water bodies regulated under the Clean Water Act.

Montana’s two U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester were split on Pruitt’s confirmation

“Scott Pruitt understands the important role that state’s play, especially in a state like Montana. I am confident he is going to restore this balanced focus,” said Daines.

“We need an EPA administrator who is going to side with the the American taxpayers, with local economies with local families and hold the polluters and contaminators accountable for their short-sighted actions. it is for these reasons I cannot support Scott Pruitt’s nomination for administrator of the EPA,” Tester.

Democrats wanted to delay the vote until requested emails are released next week.

As part of a public records lawsuit, a state judge in Oklahoma on Thursday ordered Pruitt to release thousands of emails that he exchanged with oil and gas executives by Tuesday.

Pruitt has refused to release the emails for more than two years.