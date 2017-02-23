HELENA – Republican U.S. Sen Steve Daines, speaking to the Montana House on Wednesday, hailed the election of President Donald Trump and said a Trump administration means better economic times for Montana.

Trump supports oil pipelines, coal development and more logging on national forests – all of which will boost jobs in the state, Daines said.

But most of all, he said the exit of the Obama administration means less top-down mandates from the federal government and more experimentation and power for the states, in solving problems facing America.

“Our federal government was designed to be limited, with limited powers, and the rest was reserved for the states,” Daines told state lawmakers. “There are those who believe that the federal government knows better than the states and better than the people. That view ended 33 days ago.”

Daines also ripped into Barack Obama’s signature health-care reform, the Affordable Care Act, saying it’s in a “death spiral” and will be repealed and replaced.

“Obamacare’s failure is an example of the core premise that Washington knows better than all of you,” he said. “It is straight from the big-government, Washington-knows-best playbook.”

Daines addressed the House one day after his originally scheduled speech – when several hundred protesters showed up at the Capitol to confront him and criticize some of Trump’s policies and initiatives.

A few protesters attended a Daines news conference earlier at the Capitol.

In a 20-minute meeting with reporters after the speech, Daines said many of the protests are part of an organized, nationwide effort to confront Republicans, but that he’s happy to have them exercise their First Amendment guarantee of free speech.

He also elaborated on the plans to replace the ACA, and said it likely would include high-risk pools for patients that are expensive to insure and some sort of “transition” period for the 71,000 Montanans covered by the ACA’s expanded Medicaid into whatever the new plan would be.

“As Vice President Mike Pence has said … we need to have a soft landing and right length of runway,” Daines said.

He said the GOP plans to keep the law’s guarantee that no one can be denied care for a pre-existing health condition and that young adults can be covered on their parents’ policy until age 26.

Daines also said he’s looking forward to voting in a week or so for the confirmation of Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke as U.S. Interior secretary – the first Montanan to become a member of the presidential cabinet.