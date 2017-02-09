WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Steve Daines met with Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Thursday.

Daines’ office released a statement following the meeting saying he and Gorsuch discussed topics ranging from the second and fourth amendments to federalism and the founders’ intent in the constitution.

“Judge Gorsuch will bring impeccable legal qualifications and western commonsense to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Daines stated. “He made clear to me that he understands the proper role of the judiciary and will not legislate from the bench.”

Daines also stated, “He’s not afraid to say what he thinks and he’ll be an independent jurist and that is what we want on the United States Supreme Court.” Adding, “He thinks things through very carefully. He’s very balanced and I really think he will bring a mainstream view to the Supreme Court.

Neil Gorsuch is currently a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge in Colorado and previously clerked for two Supreme Court justices.