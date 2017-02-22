(HELENA) Protesters at times interrupted U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in during a Wednesday morning news conference to push for support of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Daines joined state legislative leaders at the Capitol to call on the U.S. Senate to support President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, U.S Circuit Court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

“A vote for a United States Supreme Court justice is the most important vote a United States senator makes,” said Daines. “That’s because it’s a lifetime appointment.”

Daines called Gorsuch a mainstream candidate for the court, pointing to his academic and judicial credentials. He also emphasized the importance of having a Westerner on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch is a native of Colorado and has dealt with cases involving Native American tribes as a member of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Daines called on senators to quickly approve Gorsuch’s appointment, and he said he hoped for broad, bipartisan support.

After delivering his remarks, Daines took questions from the media. He also addressed the crowd, which included several dozen protesters as well as some supporters.

Daines said he welcomed the opportunity to hear from Montanans, and that he supported the First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly. However, he argued most people in the state support the direction the federal government is taking.

“Hillary Clinton lost by 20 points in Montana,” said Daines. “Donald Trump won in a landslide in this state. And while every voice must be heard in Montana, the reality is the people of Montana rejected Hillary Clinton and voted for Donald Trump.”

The press conference ended after that response. Protesters remained for several more minutes, many chanting, “Do your job!”