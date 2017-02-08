MORTON COUNTY, N.D. – The Army on Wednesday granted the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline formal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed $3.8 billion project. Opponents of the project called for protests around the world.

Protesters posted an on-line list of nearly 50 events in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

At a North Dakota encampment that has been the focus of the pipeline battle for months, the mood was tense, a few dozen people milled about on the frigid morning and refused to talk about their plans.

The uncertainty came as sanitation crews work to clean up tons of garbage at the camp ahead of spring flooding.

It’s estimated it will take 250 trucks filled with litter to clear the camp.

Deputies also have to examine the trash.

Captain Jay Gruebele, Morton County Sheriff’s Office said, “We are looking for as I said anything illegal, anything that might be used to I guess harm our officers during a protest.” He added, “As bad as it sounds we’re looking for people that may have died and could be wrapped up in a canvas or a tarp or tent.”

The Standing Rock Tribe maintains that the move will violate its treaty rights, and says the pipeline could contaminate drinking water and damage cultural sites.