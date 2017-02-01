HELENA – Democrats and Republicans alike at the Montana Legislature are preparing bills to attack health-care costs – including proposals that would regulate hospital prices or publicize health-care prices to encourage competition.

“Last session it was all about access (to health coverage),” says Sen. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, who’s developing a major proposal to shed light on prices and encourage competition. “This session we knew that step-two was going to be about cost control.”

Minority Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a trio of proposals they said will help cut costs.

The bills would require prescription drug-makers to document and justify big price increases, attempt to limit “out of network” care and regulate hospitals as utilities.

Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, said his bill would use the state Public Service Commission to regulate hospital costs, and set them at a multiple of rates set by Medicare, the government insurance plan for the elderly.

For example, nonprofit hospitals could charge no more than 1.38 times the Medicare rate, he said.

“I’m sure that the hospitals are not going to be happy about rates imposed on them, but to that, I respond that we the people are sick and tired of having hospital rates imposed on us,” Woods said.

However, with Republicans in control of the Legislature, proposals from Democrats may not get much traction.

Buttrey’s proposal, which will be introduced next month, is expected to be one of the session’s major bills on so-called price “transparency,” enabling consumers to get more information on medical prices before they patronize a hospital or physician.

The proposal would create a data base of prices for certain procedures, allowing consumers to check the average price and what providers in their geographic area are charging.

But it also will include a mechanism to encourage consumers, and insurers, to choose the lowest-cost procedure, regardless of what the out-of-pocket cost for the consumer, Buttrey said.

Savings created by choosing a lower-cost procedure would go into a “savings pool” within insurance companies, which would somehow revert those savings to consumers each year.

“I think that incentive system can be used to encourage competition between insurers as well,” Buttrey told MTN News. “So, encourage competition between providers, encourage competition between insurers, and I think you’ll end up with a system that costs less.

“If we don’t have visible pricing for procedures, if we don’t incentivize competition (and) smart use by patients, then we’re just not going to reduce the cost of health care.”

Buttrey said he’s hoping for bipartisan support on his proposal, and Democrats said they, too, want to work with the other side of the political fence on cost-savings ideas.

“I think there is interest on both sides of the aisle on this issue, so these are some bills that are looking for creative ways to adjust those costs,” said House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena.

The two other Democratic bills mentioned Tuesday are:

House Bill 123, sponsored by Rep. Amanda Curtis, D-Butte. It requires health insurers and providers to offer more information to consumers about whether certain services are from “out of network” providers that would charge more and cost more.

It’s being heard Wednesday in the House Human Services Committee.

House Bill 326, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Karjala, D-Billings. It requires drug-makers to submit to the attorney general a detailed justification for any price increase more than two times the medical consumer price index. Drug-makers would be fined for not complying.

It’s being heard Friday in the House Business and Labor Committee.