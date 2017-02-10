This weekend Great Falls community members can receive a variety free health services thanks Great Falls College MSU.

Great Falls College MSU dental program students, as part of the No Smile Left Behind Community Dental Day, will provide free cleanings for kids and adults. Adults can also receive free extractions and overall health screenings.

In addition, there will be help for those who want to better understand their health insurance plan and what kind of care they are entitled to.

“These events have come up as crucial ways to reach out to our community. The health marketplace and just navigating the healthcare system and the dental system can be complicated even for your average man,” said United Way of Cascade County Community Impact Coordinator Lacey Spencer.

Both these events will be at Great Falls College MSU Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All community members are welcome for dental care or help with insurance.