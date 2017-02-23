HELENA – Details continue to emerge from Wednesday night’s fatal crash in what Montana Highway Patrol is calling a “very dynamic collision with a large debris field.”

The crash killed two people on Highway 12 on the east end of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg confirmed one victim was 43-year-old Chester French from Helena.

The name of the other driver has not yet been released.

French was driving a Dodge pick-up westbound in the eastbound lane when he collided head-on with another Dodge pick-up truck heading east.

Both male drivers died at the scene and were the only passengers in the vehicles.

“There was nothing that any responder could have done to change the situation,” Sergeant Jay Nelson added.

French’s truck rolled and the other truck burst into flames upon impact.

Nelson also says French’s truck caught fire while at the wreckage yard Thursday, complicating the investigation.

After a preliminary investigation, Nelson initially said speed was not a factor, but now believes speed may have been factor and alcohol is highly possible, but they are waiting for toxicology reports before anything is definitive.

Nelson says the force of the impact left debris sprawled across all lanes of traffic and left a scene hard to forget.

MHP had the road closed for least two hours as responders investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene.

Both bodies have been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula. A cause of death will be released upon completion of the autopsies.

This investigation is ongoing.