HELENA – The best Boys and Girls Club members from around Montana gathered in Helena Tuesday at the Wingate by Wyndham.

Six teens were chosen from Montana’s military, Native American and traditional clubs for chance to be named Montana’s Youth of the Year.

The title is the highest honor a Boys and Girls Club member can receive. The title recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community and their local Boys and Girls Club, as well as personal challenges and obstacles overcome.

The teens gave a three minute presentation and then had a 20 minute interview with a panel of judges whom will determine the winner.

The judges who were members of the community included Montana’s First Lady Lisa Bullock, Director of DPHHS Sheila Hogan, Deputy Attorney General Mark Mattioli, Director of MBCC Deb Matteucci and Felicia Ennis of the Oro y Plata Foundation.

The State Youth of the Year winner will earn a $5,000 college scholarship and will go on to the regional competition.

Both the judges and the finalists agreed that Boys and Girls Clubs are an integral part of the community.

Shelby Tatarka of the BGC of Cascade County said, “They work to help kids find themselves and grow into the people they can be. Because they find the exceptional piece of each child and help them flourish and grow that into the amazing person that they’re capable of being.”

The winner will be of the scholarship will be announced later Tuesday night.

The candidates are listed below:

Emily Brurud : BGC of the Hi-Line

Brayden Nolan: BGC of Flathead Reservation

Logan Smith: Malstrom Air Force Base Youth Programs

Shelby Tatarka: BGC of Cascade County

Jase Zarzoza: BGC of Yellowstone County