HELENA – Helena School Trustees met Tuesday afternoon at the May Butler Center to look at the draft language for bond that would help build three new elementary schools in the Helena Area

The district proposed a bond budget of $63 million.

As the language currently reads, the money would fund the construction of three new school facilities for Jim Darcy, Bryant and Central Elementary Schools as well as pay for technology and safety upgrades in the elementary school district.

When asked about the potential renovation of existing buildings, Board Chair Aidan Myhre said that the current plan is to build new facilities.

Members of the community have expressed concern for the historic Central School after the Helena School District board voted earlier in January to tear the 100-year-old building down and replace it with a new elementary school.

Myhre said, “Our board has been, not only very clear but also unified in our desire to build three new schools. And I think it’s important to say that we have made that decision because it’s time to make that generational investment in our facilities.”

She added that while the bond is in the drafting stage the board welcomes any feedback from the community.