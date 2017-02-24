HELENA – Capital High’s 31 earth science honor students learned the basics of avalanche science Friday at the local ski hill.

The students dug pits to test snow stability at Great Divide. The goal was to learn how weather affects snow pack and how to safely evaluate the stability of the snow.

Alex Dunn, avalanche field instructor and safety coordinator from the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest demonstrated hoe to digs what is called as “snow pit”. Dunn used a variety of tools during the process, including a collapsible shovel, snow saw, a meter stick and a thermometer.

Capital High School Student Kadyn Cragyle said he enjoyed learning how to read the different layers of snow, and which conditions could lead to dangerous avalanche conditions.

“Well I thought it was cool how to make pits and how you have to cut and do those experiments and if safe to go in the back country or avalanches,” said Cragyle.

“Students are often times in the classroom, and that’s great, but we are trying to promote just getting them outside first and foremost and being able to look at the snow pack is another bonus,” said Dunn.

Lauren Hanson a Capital High School student said she like learning how to predict different types of snow in potential avalanche areas.

“I liked playing in the snow, it was a lot of fun,” she giggled.

Elise Stelter also a Capital student said she would bring her new knowledge of testing snow back home to friends and family. “I learned that you just need to be careful wherever you’re going, back country skiing, just always look at the weather, know what it’s like out there and know what you are getting into.”

The lesson was part of a three-day inquiry based unit. The students studied related material for two days prior to the field trip. The class will follow up with an in-class lesson.

All four sections of the Capital High earth science students participated.