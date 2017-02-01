(HELENA) A bill that would let East Helena and two elementary school districts in Montana build their own high schools received no opposition during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday afternoon. It’s a sharp contrast from 2015, when a similar bill drew strong criticism from the three large districts that would have been affected by the change.

Republican Sen. Duane Ankney, who sponsored Senate Bill 139, said it was a testament to the hard work that had been put in to address concerns about the proposal.

“I think I have collaborated more on this bill than probably all my other bills put together,” he said.

SB 139 would let elementary districts with more than 1,000 students expand into K-12 districts, if voters approve a bond to build a high school. Currently, only East Helena, Lockwood near Billings, and Hellgate in Missoula meet the requirements. Students there attend high schools in Helena, Billings and Missoula, respectively.

Unlike the 2015 bill, SB 139 doesn’t include a requirement that the expanding district and the high school district it’s leaving negotiate a division of assets, including everything from buildings to buses and computers. It provides for a gradual transition of students from the high school district to the new K-12 district, to soften the impact on larger districts. It also limits elementary districts to trying to expand once in a five-year period if they’re unsuccessful.

Administrators and parents from East Helena and Lockwood came to the Capitol to support the bill. They said it would give their communities greater say in their children’s education.

“We have our people coming to us, talking to us, demanding that we pursue this,” said Scott Walter, chair of the East Helena school board.

Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio quoted a newspaper story in which the superintendent of Billings Public Schools said small schools could have benefits for students, but only if taxpayers were willing to pay for them.

“Unfortunately, right now, through state law, in Lockwood and East Helena, we can’t even ask our taxpayers that,” Novasio said.

In 2015, the district expansion proposal fell three votes short of passing the House. The two legislators who represented East Helena, Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour and Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, both opposed it.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Cohenour said her concerns were addressed in SB 139 and that both she and Dunwell planned to support it.

“This bill really does allow for a local community to have control over their own destiny, while providing for the old district to have that certainty and that ability to plan for the future,” Cohenour said.

Even Jack Copps, the superintendent of the Helena School District, spoke in support of SB 139.

“This bill is more friendly than any other bill that preceded it,” he said.

Copps cited an analysis showing that all the property tax impacts of the bill, taken together, would amount to just 79 cents per month on a $100,000 house in Helena. He also said having a clear decision on the future of schools in East Helena would make it easier for the Helena School District to move forward.

“We cannot address the needs that we have in our high schools, in particular in Helena High School, until this matter is resolved,” said Copps. “It’s fair and reasonable to conclude that East Helena’s not going to be voting for a big high school bond issue if they have the opportunity eventually to have their own high school.”

No one from the Hellgate or Missoula districts spoke at the hearing. Hellgate voters approved a nearly $20 million dollar bond last year, and sponsors say it could be more than a decade before the district could even afford a new high school.

The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee took no immediate action on SB 139. If the committee approves the bill, it will go before the full Senate.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Ankney. “It’s the right thing to give these communities the right to form their high school district and keep their students in their communities.”