(EASTGATE) The Eastgate I and II subdivisions just outside East Helena include hundreds of homes, with thousands of residents. Like hundreds of other communities around Montana, they are served by their own volunteer fire department. And like many other departments, Eastgate Volunteer Fire is struggling to find volunteers.

“I don’t think any volunteer organization has the numbers that they would like to,” said Kevin Ore, Eastgate’s interim fire chief.

Ore became an Eastgate volunteer in 1999 and served with the department until his family moved out of state in 2011.

“Back then, we usually ran 14 to 16 on average on the roster,” he said.

By that time Ore returned to Eastgate in August 2016, the department was down to just seven active volunteers.

“It’s hard recruiting people,” he said. “There’s really no incentive to keep them, other than just saying it’s for the better of their community. They don’t get tax breaks; we obviously can’t pay them.”

Susan Mergenthaler is the chair of the Eastgate Volunteer Fire District’s board of trustees. Since she joined the board in 1995, she’s seen a number of volunteers move on, for a variety of reasons.

“We have people that join and are on the fire department for a few years and then decide that they don’t want to do that, or we have people that move,” said Mergenthaler.

For districts like Eastgate, the biggest need is volunteers with emergency medical training. That’s a concern for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which regulates pre-hospital medical services like first responders and ground and air ambulances.

Jim DeTienne, DPHHS’ EMS and trauma system supervisor, says many EMS certified volunteers are getting older.

“They’re staying with their communities as long as they can, but when they finally have to retire and do something else, there’s not enough younger people coming in to replace them,” he said.

Eastgate is licensed as a quick response unit, able to provide basic medical support until an ambulance arrives. But in June, the department’s QRU license came up for renewal. None of Eastgate’s remaining volunteers were certified as emergency medical responders, so that license became inactive.

For about six months, Eastgate Fire wasn’t able to respond to medical calls. When a call came in from their district, St. Peter’s Ambulance would be dispatched immediately.

Ore says Eastgate was lucky, because the community is so close to ambulance service.

“Especially during the daytime, typically St. Peter’s beats my volunteers here anyway,” he said. “So it didn’t affect the community in a negative way.”

Eastgate also benefits from being near a number of other fire departments. Through the Montana Mutual Aid system, responders from districts like East Valley and Tri-Lakes can be called in quickly whenever they’re needed.

“Over the past 20 years, everybody has come to the realization that smaller incidents we can handle, but a full-blown house fire, we need help,” said Ore. “Even if I had 10 or 15 people, we can’t staff it.”

The shortage of volunteers is an easy problem to identify, but much harder to address. Montana DPHHS works with an emergency care council that identified three key issues: finding new ways for would-be volunteers to get trained, helping local doctors who work closely with EMS responders and educating the public about the EMS system and the issues it’s facing.

Eastgate leaders have taken their own steps to create interest from potential volunteers. The district sends out an annual brochure to the community, outlining what the department does and inviting people to join. They also put the department’s logo on items from flashlights to water bottles and hand them out at community events.

One of the most visible recruiting tools is just outside the Eastgate fire station. A large red and black sign hanging from a fence reads, “Who responds when your family calls 911? You do!”

“We’ve done a lot of things, getting information out to the public in our community,” Mergenthaler said. “Sometimes it hit somebody and they say, ‘Yeah, I want to try that,’ and most of the time it doesn’t.”

The department is also trying to make sure people who want to join can fit the necessary work into their schedules. Eastgate holds firefighter training about four times a month, for three hours a day, but Ore says volunteers don’t need to be available for every single one.

“If a person can make one or two trainings a month, it’s enough,” he said.

In March, Eastgate will start hosting a class to train emergency medical responders. It will be several nights a week and run about three months.

There has been some success in recent months. Eastgate has added volunteers since the summer and now has ten overall. Two of those are EMS-certified, and the department has been able to respond to medical incidents since late January.

But there are still challenges. Even the two new certified responders were already volunteers for another fire department.

“They’re just extraordinary individuals in the community that are willing to help and realize that there’s a need and understand the fact that when Mrs. Smith calls 911, someone has to come help,” Ore said.

Now Eastgate leaders hope they can convince others to take on that challenge as well.

“People aren’t just volunteers here; you become typically a part of the family,” said Mergenthaler. “Quite frankly, that’s what has kept me doing this for so long, because they all become my kids. I like that, and I like the fact that we can help the community, and I would hope that others would like to help the community.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact the Eastgate Fire Department at (406) 422-2076 or go to their website for more information.