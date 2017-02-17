EAST HELENA – Eastgate Elementary students became authors Friday and as part of National I Love to Read Month.

Students and their families filled the Eastgate gymnasium to write and illustrate their own books.

The students wrote the stories themselves, but family members were there to encourage them to use new words to help expand their vocabulary.

The students then took crayons, markers and stickers to draw scenes for their stories.

Students said that they really liked making the books. Eastgate staff added that it was a great exercise to help them grow.

Bridger Clark a first grader at Eastgate said, “Today is I love to Read Month and I’m having a great time. I’m working on this cool like little animal book.”

Nancy Lunday, Eastgate School Librarian said, “Fine motor skills are still very important for children so the actual writing is a good skill for them to work on. It works on a part of the brain that’s not being utilized by technology.”

Lunday added that this event was an opportunity to get parents directly involved with their child’s reading development.