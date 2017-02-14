Montana has seen a spike in hateful acts over the past few months.

EmpowerMT is helping members of the community find the skills to respond to the incidents.

The group hosted a Sunday workshop at Har Shalom Synagogue in Missoula that sparked a dialogue.

Jesse Jaeger with EmpowerMT believes one of the biggest questions people have is: “How can we confront and interrupt oppression and mistreatment when we see it and how do we resolve it?”

“You know when they have that racist comment or that oppressive comment, they know how to respond to that instead of just wondering, ‘Well what do I do?’ Or just leaving it alone. Being able to feel empowered to take that on and to help build bridges in our community,” Jaeger said.

EmpowerMt’s goal according to their website is to, “Create a more just and inclusive society by developing youth and adult leaders who work to end mistreatment, correct systemic inequalities and strengthen communities across Montana.”

The group, which has been working for almost two decades to end bigotry, will continue to partner with community organizations to train as many people as possible.