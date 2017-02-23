HELENA -“Solar jobs and energy freedom!!” were the words out of the mouths of around 300 people rallying at the Capitol Thursday morning.

The Energy Freedom Rally was aimed at expanding the solar electric industry in Montana. Under current Montana law, roof-top solar powered systems that are net-metered are capped at 50-kilowatts. Net-metered systems are still tied to the utility company, so users can get credit for power they generate, benefiting their home or business.

HB-504 would raise the cap to one megawatt, allowing larger businesses to use net-metered solar, or neighborhoods to band together and tie into one solar generator. Those who were

rallying said if the bill passes, it will help the solar industry grow in Montana, and create jobs in solar energy.

“Here in Montana a lot of us pride ourselves in our spirit of independence and energy freedom is right in line with that, a lot of us grow our own gardens, or cut firewood to warm our homes and you know quality home grown energy is important,” said Brad Van Wert, Co-owner of Harvest Solar Solutions.

The state’s major electric utility, NorthWestern Energy, is opposed to House Bill 504. An attorney for NorthWestern told MTN earlier this week that net-metered systems impose extra cost on other customers.