MISSOULA – The winter weather hitting northwest Montana is causing problems on the rails as well as the roads.

The railroad tracks over Marias Pass were closed down Monday morning, stalling the Empire Builder trains.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari reports that a train stopped near Essex is being sent back to Whitefish.

The train headed east that was stopped in Cutbank is being sent back to Shelby.

Magliari says that Amtrak is working to get passengers on both trains to their destinations.

He added that the Amtrak “may end up housing some passengers” in Whitefish.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesman Ross Lane tells MTN News that due to “recent avalanche activity, continued snow fall and challenging weather conditions, BNSF has temporarily suspended train operations between Shelby and Whitefish.”

The suspension affects Amtrak and BNSF trains. Ross added that it’s not clear at this point how long the main tracks will be closed.

Magliari says that at this point the eastbound Empire Builder trains originating in Portland and Seattle are bein held in Spokane. Eastbound trains are traveling as far as St. Paul before being stopped.

We’ll have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

MTN’s Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz is checking out the conditions. Full details to come.