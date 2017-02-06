MISSOULA – The winter weather hitting northwest Montana is causing problems on the rails as well as the roads.

The railroad tracks over Marias Pass were closed down Monday morning, stalling the Empire Builder trains.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari reports that a train stopped near Essex is being sent back to Whitefish.

The train headed east that was stopped in Cutbank is being sent back to Shelby.

Magliari says that Amtrak is working to get passengers on both trains to their destinations.

He added that the Amtrak “may end up housing some passengers” in Whitefish.

We’ll have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

MTN’s Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz is checking out the conditions. Full details to come.