Happy Friday!

Today was BAD. Although temperatures did not drop below freezing last night, the frozen ground is to blame for the extremely slippery condition. Roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and other areas that were previously snowpacked became very icy as temperatures climbed all the way into the 50s. The frozen ground also allowed melting snow to create pretty large puddles and some very minor flooding in a few areas. A FLOOD ADVISORY remains in effect for many places west of the Continental Divide and throughout southeast Montana. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until midnight for the Rocky Mountain Front. Tonight’s lows will dip below freezing, so the icy spots will continue and potentially get worse. The secondary roads, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, etc. will be the worst. Lows will fall into the 20s. Minor flooding continues west of the Divide, but colder temperatures tonight will slow the melt and reduce the flood potential. Saturday will be a blustery, cooler day. Skies will be partly cloudy and a few snow showers will move mainly over the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but 20s in the mountains. Sunday, a shift in the weather pattern will begin. High pressure will move in, and the valleys of western Montana will see the wind die down. This will allow cooler temperatures to hold in the valleys. Meanwhile, the Montana plains will have moderate west winds continue. The downsloping winds will keep the prairies warmer, with highs in the 40s. Everyone will have a bluebird day, with almost crystal clear skies. Next week the valleys will stay cooler with less wind, while the plains will be windy and warmer. The entire week looks quiet and mainly sunny, with no significant storms or weather.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist