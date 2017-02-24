GREAT FALLS – Family Christian, the national retailer that sells Christian-themed merchandise, including books, gifts, games and music, announced this week that it is closing all 240 locations across the country, including the store in Great Falls.

The Great Falls store is located in Holiday Village Mall.

Family Christian, which employed more than 3,000 people in more than 240 stores across 36 states, cited “changing consumer behavior and declining sales” for the decision.

An employee at the Great Falls store said that 10 employees will be affected, and said that she was sad that the store’s loyal customers would no longer have the option to shop there.

She noted that many Canadians particularly enjoyed shopping there when they visited.

There is no word yet on how long the stores will remain as they work to liquidate merchandise.

Company president Chuck Bengochea said in a press release, “We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy. Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market.

“We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God’s plan for our organization,” he stated, “and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse.”

The company was founded in 1931 in by brothers Bernie and Pat at the Zondervan farmhouse in Grandville, Mich.

The company eventually changed its name to Family Bookstores, and in 1997 changed its name to Family Christian Stores.