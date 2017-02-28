HELENA – Local businesses came together Fat Tuesday to help raise money for the Helena Food Share.

The Mardi Gras block party for the local nonprofit was put on by several businesses on Park Avenue.

Blackfoot River Brewing premiered a Mardi Gras Red Ale that was made for the event last month. The beer was a collaboration by Mosaic Architecture and First Interstate Bank who worked with the Blackfoot to brew the special red ale.

The Bridge Pizza, Park Avenue Bakery and Miller’s Crossing created special Mardi Gras themed dishes and drinks.

The businesses donated a portion of their proceeds from the beer and food to the Food Share.

Helena Food Share helps over 3,200 Helena families every year and said they couldn’t do it without the support of the community.

Bruce Day the Helena Food Share director said, “It just means a lot that all of businesses on this block have come together to help us. 98 percent of the money that we use to feed people in Helena comes from the community itself. So we couldn’t do it without financial donations.”

Day added that he hoped to see everyone out at the block party Tuesday night.

The party goes until the businesses close.