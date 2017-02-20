Happy Presidents’ Day!

Stormy and sunny weather all in the same day, yup, we live in Montana. The holiday weekend had some of everything: rain, snow, sun, and even thunderstorms. Sunday afternoon and evening in the Helena area, a few thunderstorms developed producing graupel: the tiny snow balls that are often mistaken for hail. Graupel is a snow crystal that accumulates ice along the crystals in the shape of a sphere. It takes special atmospheric conditions for this to happen. Pictured below is a microscopic photo of graupel.

Also over the weekend, with mild temperatures, snow and ice continued to melt. An AREAL FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for northeast Montana. The Milk River near Glasgow has an ice jam, and water is rising to near flood stage. Several creeks and rivers near Plentywood and Glendive are also on the rise. The good news is colder temperatures are on the way, which will slow the melt and even refreeze some creeks and rivers. However, along with a return to more typical February weather, comes a return of snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southwest Montana into Tuesday morning. Snow is impacting Monida and Raynold Passes. Tuesday, another wave of low pressure will move through the state with a mix of rain showers, snow showers, a possible rumble of thunder, and even some sunshine mixed in there. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. Southwest winds will generally be between 15-30mph. A cold front will sweep across the state bringing back February. Wednesday will be colder and breezy, with widespread snow. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. A light accumulation of 1-3″ is possible over the lower elevations. Thursday will continue to be colder and snowy, with widespread light snow and highs only in the 20s. A few snow showers will linger on Friday and Saturday, mainly in the mountains. Highs will remain much colder, generally in the 20s, with 10s and 0s in the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the 0s, and some of the normally colder spots will drop below 0. Another chance at snow will move in early next week. Colder than normal temperatures with above average snowfall is likely through the first week of March.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz