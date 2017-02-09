GREAT FALLS -A film crew was at the Cascade County Courthouse in Great Falls on Wednesday, scouting locations for a movie about a Montana murder.

Frank Dryman was convicted of murdering Shelby resident Clarence Pellett in 1951.

Pellett’s grandson Clem is the reason Dryman is back in prison, after he was released nearly six decades ago.

Dryman was paroled 14 years after he was convicted, but then vanished, taking on a new identity and operating a wedding chapel in Arizona.

Clem made it his mission to find Dryman, and he did in 2010; that story has been turned into a screenplay.

Clem, along with producer and writer Fred Fontana, producer Peter Sobich and cinematographer Jeremy Miller, are touring Shelby and Great Falls for filming locations.

“The bulk of the murder story takes place in Shelby back in 1951. We are going to be in the courthouse there as well because it actually took place in the same courtroom that it took place in 1951,” Fontana said.

They will also be looking at the street locations in Shelby and other locations in Great Falls where they would like to film.

Currently the film is in pre-production which means they are scouting locations, casting and preparing to shoot the movie.

“We are trying to really showcase Montana. That is the whole point of this film. There has not been a lot of movies up here, as you guys may know, so this is an important one in Montana’s history and it is a really important film that takes place here. We are trying to work with the state, as well as Hollywood financiers and things like that to make this a perfect marriage, and get this movie shot here,” Fontana said.

Fontana says the production of the movie will help boost the economy with many jobs to fill. Extras included, the screen play calls for 72 characters to be cast.

The filming is expected to take about 30 days.

“We will be shooting at the fairgrounds here and we have a bunch of courtroom scenes. There will be a lot of extras needed. It is a good time to come out and see what a movie looks like,” Fontana said.

The group is hoping to start production on the film as early as this summer.