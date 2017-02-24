BOZEMAN – The first Muslim woman to travel to space gave a presentation Thursday night at Montana State University’s Women in Engineering Dinner. Her goal: to inspire women to go into engineering and science.

Anousheh Ansari, the first Muslim woman astronaut, immigrated from Iran to the United States as a teenager pursuing her dreams to travel to space. She had numerous challenges along the way and many people told her she would never reach the stars.

“I love to prove them wrong, I get a kick out of it so if I get a challenge or someone challenges me you can’t do this, I’m more motivated to do it,” said Ansari

Ansari was not only the first Muslim woman to travel to space, she also was the first self-funded woman to visit the International Space Station.

Once she accomplished that goal, she came back to the United States to start Prodea with other members of her family. She’s currently the CEO of the company.

Prodea is a technology company. Their mission is to “enable everyone to speak the same digital language, bringing much needed ubiquity and simplicity into our increasingly complex lives while generating value for our customers.”

Reflecting on her journey to success, Ansari said, “It starts actually at an early age, even as early as elementary school and how girls are not encouraged to enter a lot of the science and math fields.”

Ansari explained that women looking to science or engineering related fields can often be discredited or told it is too hard for them. Yet as more women rise to the challenge, times could be changing.

“There are so many people here like way more than I expected that are women engineers.” said Mia Snyder, a chemical engineering major at MSU.

Ansari explained that even though she’s an immigrant, she has achieved the American dream and is proof that immigrants can shape our country given the opportunity.

“By demonstrating that I can become a very positive member of society and contribute, create jobs, pay my taxes, go to space, change a whole industry in space.” said Ansari.

She hoped that if students walk away with one thing from the dinner, it’s that, “They come out inspired, I hope they come out knowing that whatever they want to do they can do and there is no one who can stop them. I hope they become change makers and change the world for the better.”

Around 400 women interested in careers related to science or engineering attended Thursday’s dinner. This was the 14th annual Women in Engineering Dinner, hosted by MSU’s School of Engineering.

