Flathead Lake DNA detection tests for mussels are in and specialists with the Flathead Lake Biological Station report that the results reveal no signs of the invasive aquatic mussels.

The discovery of invasive mussels in Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs late last year prompted researchers to test the Flathead Lake for the destructive species.

Now, Professor Gordon Luikart says all the tests they did on the lake came back negative.

But Montana is not in the clear yet, even though the contamination is restricted to the Missouri Rover Basin, for now.

Most recently, the Montana Mussel Response Team released its $10.2 million strategy, the Invasive Mussel Framework Implementation Strategy Recommendations, to combat the threat of invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

MTN Reporter: Ariana Lake