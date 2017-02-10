MONTANA – The warm-up and rain that followed this week’s heavy snowfall in Northwest Montana is continuing to pose problems for drivers.

Interstate 90 was completely closed for several hours between St. Regis and Lookout Pass after water and melting snow flooded the highway.

A large stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains completely closed near Glacier National Park because of avalanche problems.

The Montana Department of Transportation was reporting Friday morning the closure has been extended from Essex all the way to Browning. Local traffic is being allowed to travel between West Glacier and Essex.

Further west on Highway 2, flooding was slowing traffic in Lincoln County. MDT is reporting that there is standing water across the road between mile marker 24 and mile marker 26 — three miles east of Kootenai Falls.

Transportation officials are have also placed sandbags along Montana Highway 56 near mile marker 11 in Sanders County where the Bull River crosses beneath the roadway. There is also standing water hindering drivers on Montana Highway 200 at the Thompson Falls underpass.