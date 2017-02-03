MONTANA – According to a new report from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Montana is beginning to see the first flu related deaths of the season.

So far this season, 6 influenza related deaths have been reported. All those affected were aged 50 years and older.

The death’s occurred in Cascade, Fergus and Flathead Counties.

Lewis and Clark and Flathead County had the highest number of new cases the week of Jan. 22 to 28. Lewis and Clark County saw 127 new cases bringing the total for the season up to 442, the highest in the state. State-wide DPHHS reported flu cases continue to rise with 874 new cases reported the last week of January.

Since October, 3,318 cases and 369 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Montana. The age group most affected is those over the age of 65.

Nationwide, flu cases continue to grow. The CDC says the virus is now widespread in 40 states.

The CDC adds that this year’s vaccine appears to be a good match for this season. Health experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.