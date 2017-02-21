BILLINGS – Michael Lange, the former Republican House Majority Leader for the Montana Legislature, denied federal charges Tuesday that alleged he possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Lange, 56 years old, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings to one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Lange was booked Friday in to the Yellowstone County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Court documents describing the amount of drugs involved have not yet been made public.

Lange was elected as a representative from Billings to serve in the Montana House of Representatives in 2002.

Lange lashed out at Governor Brian Schweitzer, calling him a “son of a bitch,” which was widely viewed on YouTube.

Lange was ousted from his position in 2007, following his profanity-laced outburst.

