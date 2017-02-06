HELENA – There are over seven locations in Helena to get your taxes done for free by IRS certified professionals.
For appointments check out the following locations:
Helena Senior Center (preference given to those 60+)
200 S. Cruse Ave.
406 457 7301
Every Thurs. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 2 to April 13
Lewis and Clark Library
120 S. Last Chance Gulch
406-457-7301
Every Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 to April 15
Helena Industries
1325 Helena Ave.
800-823-1323
Feb. 14 and March 14 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Helena United Methodist Church
50 Prickly Pear Ave., East Helena
800-823-1323
Feb.8 to Feb. 15 and Mar. 8 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome at the following locations:
Good Samaritan Thrift Store
307 N. Montana Ave.
406-442-0780
Every Mon. and Thurs. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 to April 17
Helena College
1115 N. Roberts St.
800-823-1323
Every Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 to April 15
Helena Food Share
1616 Lewis St.
800-823-1323
Feb. 18 and March 4 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.