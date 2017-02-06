HELENA – There are over seven locations in Helena to get your taxes done for free by IRS certified professionals.

For appointments check out the following locations:

Helena Senior Center (preference given to those 60+)

200 S. Cruse Ave.

406 457 7301

Every Thurs. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 2 to April 13

Lewis and Clark Library

120 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-457-7301

Every Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 to April 15

Helena Industries

1325 Helena Ave.

800-823-1323

Feb. 14 and March 14 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Helena United Methodist Church

50 Prickly Pear Ave., East Helena

800-823-1323

Feb.8 to Feb. 15 and Mar. 8 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at the following locations:

Good Samaritan Thrift Store

307 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-0780

Every Mon. and Thurs. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 to April 17

Helena College

1115 N. Roberts St.

800-823-1323

Every Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 to April 15

Helena Food Share

1616 Lewis St.

800-823-1323

Feb. 18 and March 4 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.