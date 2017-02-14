HELENA – With the increased popularity and competitiveness of shed hunting, Fish Wildlife and Parks asked shed antler hunters other recreationists to give elk their space until the snow melts and the animals are less stressed before heading into the field.

With more and more people are out early searching open lands for antlers, in a release Tuesday, FWP reminded people of the harmfulness of the activity this time of year.

Each year in the winter by male elk shed antlers so they can grow a new pair.

It is currently illegal to trespass in wildlife management areas closed for the winter. FWP says deep snow, limited food and depleted reserves means animals are under considerable stress this time of year.

Wildlife managers asked snowmobilers, skiers and snowshoers to avoid areas where elk are bedded down and to keep dogs away and on-leash so not to spook or chase wildlife. This is a major cause of stress for the animals. The safest way to admire the wildlife is from a distance.

The stress of a chase alone could eventually lead to the death of the animal.

Dog owners may be cited for permitting a dog to harass wildlife.