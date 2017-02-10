HELENA – As part of the statewide effort to address the risks of invasive mussels, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will create a new bureau to manage the prevention, detection and control of aquatic invasive species within state borders.

The Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau will be housed in FWP’s Fisheries Division, with plans to be operational starting in March. Seasonal positions are currently open for the bureau.

“Aquatic invasive species pose an enormous risk to Montana’s waters, economy, and way of life,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP Fisheries Division Administrator. “The increasing scope and complexity of managing these threats requires a more comprehensive approach.”

Responsibilities of the AIS bureau include all aspects of prevention, including early detection, rapid response, control, outreach and vector management.

Water sampling, in November, came back positive for invasive mussel larvae in Tiber Reservoir and samples from Canyon Ferry, the Missouri River upstream from Townsend and the Milk River downstream from Nelson Reservoir come back suspect.

Governor Steve bullock signed an executive order declaring an invasive species emergency after larvae was found.

In December, the Mussel Incident Response Team put emergency restrictions on the reservoirs to prevent possible spread of the invasive mussels.

In January, the team leaders presented a series of recommendations to the Montana Legislature to address prevention, detection and control efforts, including the creation of an AIS management bureau within FWP. The team transitioned from an emergency response, under the incident command system, to the long-term implementation plan.

Other recommendations included additional mandatory Montana watercraft inspection stations; deployment of watercraft decontamination stations at Tiber and Canyon Ferry reservoirs; and doubling sample collection to more than 1,500 taken from more than 200 waterbodies, all of which will fall under the management of the new bureau chief.

The chief will be responsible for the rapid response to AIS detections. The Incident Command System, used in emergency executive order, will become a standardized approach to the command, control and coordination of emergency responses for specific AIS detections in the future.

FWP sent an announcement Friday recruiting seasonal help for the upcoming season. The jobs of aquatic invasive species inspection and laboratory technicians are part of the on-going effort to battle the risk of spreading invasive mussels to other areas in the state.

If interested click here and here.

FWP will host various job fairs for recruitment for more information click here.