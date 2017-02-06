SAINT MARY – A Glacier National Park worker’s videos continue to go viral as he documents the massive snow fall near his house in Saint Mary.

The worker referred to this weather as a ‘storm of a lifetime’ and even mentioned getting concerned about the roof to his house needing to be shoveled off soon.

“It’s quite impressive, it’s quite beautiful, but it’s also quite a quandary as to what we’re going to with all this snow when it’s time to move it. There as you can see two of my trucks that we had to pull into the front yard to just to get them out of the way of the driveway. This storm is supposed to last until midnight tonight. Then maybe after that we can get serious about getting out of here. A lot of people have been asking about the roof. We’ve never had to shovel it off but looks like we might be getting close to that point. We’re all trying to just be careful and safe and hopefully we see through this great storm of 2017.”

The first post was made Sunday night as the snow started to fall, garnering more than 161,000 views.

Then, a video early Monday had more than 350,000 views.

The latest video was posted Monday afternoon and more than 54,000 people had watched it by Monday evening.

To watch the videos in full check out the GNP Facebook page.