Bradley John Goodell, who is facing several charges of sexual intercourse without consent, was arrested for violating conditions of his release bond.

The Cascade County judge recently revoked Goodell’s bond.

Court documents state that on Feb. 19, Goodell left Montana to go to Jerry Johnson Hot Springs in Idaho.

Several witnesses saw him and even took pictures of him.

Goodell already had a hearing where he asked to leave the state so he could go back to school at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but was denied.

His bail for this violation was set at $60,000, and will run concurrent with his other bail amounts.