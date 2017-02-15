HELENA – From schools to the state Capitol to the U.S. Post Office and beyond, Republican lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand where Montanans can carry concealed weapons.

On Tuesday, in a nearly party-line vote, the state Senate voted 32-17 to endorse a bill that says anyone who legally owns a firearm in Montana can carry it concealed – without a permit, as they must have now.

“This levels the playing field,” said Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman, who carried House Bill 262 on the floor. “If you’re legal to own a gun and legal to own it, you should be legal to carry it.”

The Senate also endorsed a bill Tuesday that says anyone in Montana can carry a legally owned firearm on U.S. Postal Service property – in defiance of Postal Service policy forbidding it – and the House endorsed a bill saying legislators can carry concealed weapons in the state Capitol.

A House committee the same day also heard a bill that would allow school district employees in Montana to carry concealed weapons on school property, dubbed the “Montana School Safety Act.”

“When we have a sign on the school that says this is a gun-free zone, it hasn’t stopped the (shootings) that were mentioned from happening,” said Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, the sponsor of House Bill 385. “If you have a sign on the school that says one person in this school has a gun, would that deter some kid, that’s thinking of going into a school and shooting a teacher? Is that going to sway their opinion? I think it might.”

Yet whether any of these bills become law remains an open question. Democrats in the Legislature are almost universally opposed and Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, has vetoed such bills in the previous two sessions.

Bullock generally won’t comment on bills before the Legislature, saying only that he’ll examine them if and when they reach his desk.

HB262, the bill that says any legal gun owner can carry a concealed weapon, is one vote from going to the governor, and so is the guns-at-the-Post Office bill.

The bill allowing legislators to carry a concealed weapon in the Capitol and on other state property — which is not allowed now — was endorsed by the House Tuesday on a 53-47 vote. Six Republicans joined all 41 Democrats in voting against it.

It faces a final vote Wednesday before it would advance to the Senate.

Rep. Amanda Curtis, D-Butte, said creating an exemption for lawmakers to arm themselves on state property smacks of arrogance and Big Brother.

“We, the elected representatives of the state of Montana – we’re the government,” she said. “By arming ourselves, the government, against the public – this is going against the very spirit, the very point of the Second Amendment.”

But Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, who sponsored the bill, said lawmakers sometimes face threats for what they do, and should be able to defend themselves if somebody else with a gun comes into the Capitol.

“As a legislator who has received death threats while at the Capitol, and having had my wife at least tacitly threatened, because of a bill I was carrying, I take the risk in this job very seriously,” he said.

The bill allowing school district employees to carry concealed weapons also faced vocal opposition at Tuesday’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, from teachers, former teachers and administrators and parents.

John Moffat, a former school administrator shot by a student in a 1986 incident at Lewistown High School, said having someone with a gun that day wouldn’t have helped – and probably would have made things worse.

“I’d like you to imagine what would have happened in that situation, had a minimally trained teacher or administrator rushed to the scene with a loaded gun, adrenaline pumping through the roof and tried to address that situation,” he said.

“I know absolutely there is nothing I could have done, even if I had been armed at that time. … The outcome would have been worsened, by the reaction of anyone who tried to intervene, not knowing for sure exactly what had happened, not understanding who the shooter was or any of those details and being surrounded by screaming, yelling kids and staff members.”

A freshman student, Kristofor Hans, shot and killed a substitute teacher that day and wounded Moffat. Hans is still imprisoned, as a Montana state inmate, in Nebraska.

Moffat said he could list only six fatal school shootings in Montana in the past 50 years, including two on college campuses, and said none could have been prevented by an armed teacher or staffer.

One of the only two people to speak in favor of the bill was Gary Marbut, the president of Montana Shooting Sports Association, who said allowing someone with a concealed-weapon permit to carry a firearm on school grounds would put someone there who could respond to an active shooter.

Holders of concealed weapon permits are law-abiding citizens who know how to handle firearms, he said.