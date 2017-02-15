HELENA – Local students distinguished themselves recently at a national theater festival in California.

At the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival West, in Sacramento last week, one Grandstreet Theatre Student won a Freddie G Excellent Individual Performance by a Female Award. And a group of students from the local theatre company won the Freddie G. Outstanding Ensemble Award.

Out of the 1,500 students that attended, Helena High Freshman Emma Ackerman was one of five girls to win the prestigious Award.

The Helena group performed a 15 minute cut of “Once on this Island Jr.” with only three weeks of rehearsal time to prepare for the event.

At the festival, on top of the performances, students had the opportunity to take professional development sessions and workshops to polish their skills while also connecting with hundreds of fellow educators, students and working artists who share their passion for theater.

The weekend also included met with and enjoyed a concert highlighting the works of Broadway professionals including the songwriters from this year’s Oscar frontrunner “La La Land”.

Ackerman said that she thinks the festival was beneficial to all that went.

“I think the kids that went to J.T.F. are definitely bringing a lot of new information back. I think the acting, the singing and the dancing are all something that you know no one is ever perfect at. So it’s definitely fun to bring it back to Grandstreet and get to share it with the community about what we learned and get to use it in future projects,” Ackerman added.

Of the 33 Grandstreet attendees, Ackerman wasn’t the only individual who was recognized, Sealey Raymond was named an acting and dance all-star and Rayne O’Bryant was one of six students named in the tech theater all-stars.