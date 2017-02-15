Cheerleaders from Great Falls are gearing up to compete against 350 teams in Las Vegas.

Cheers! Fitness and the Montana Storm All-Star Cheerleading teams head to Jamz Nationals this weekend.

Their youth and senior teams will represent Montana against 36 states and two countries.

Since August, the two teams have learned new skills and practiced the routine they will perform.

This is the largest competition of the year for local cheerleaders.

“They have two minutes and 30 seconds to go out and perform their stunts, their tumbling, and their dance. We are judged on choreography and we will be judged on technique. We will also be judged on how we hit our set and we execute our tumbling. The score sheet is pretty extensive and so it is a whole picture. You have to be able to do it all and deliver the big picture to place well,” said Becky Acra, Cheer! Fitness owner.

During this weekend’s competition, the two teams hope to qualify for the Summit All Star Cheerleading Championship, which will be in May at Walt Disney World in Florida.

