GREAT FALLS -The Great Falls Airport Authority Board held a special work-session on Tuesday to review the final draft of a feasibility study and market assessment for a new hotel at the airport.

The study indicates that there’s potential for a hotel directly off the interstate on Gore Hill.

The Airport Hotel Feasibility Study and Market Assessment began in September.

There’s an eight to nine acre parcel of land on the Great Falls International Airport grounds available for the project. The land is located at the entrance of the airport.

The proposed hotel will have 80 to 100 rooms and could feature a restaurant and gas station.

Great Falls International Airport director John Faulkner said, “The study says there’s pretty strong demand. The airport itself has its own demand dynamics because of the Canadian traffic that uses the airport, and a lot of those folks stay overnight in the community. Also, the summer-time traffic in town is robust enough to support additional rooms, and so the location looks like it has its own market that it could appeal to, and it looks like the community itself can support more rooms.”

Faulkner says the airport will soon send out the final copy of the study to developers in the region.

He says the airport ideally would like to lock-down a contract by the end of 2017.