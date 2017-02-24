Students with the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Great Falls High School conducted a change of command and award ceremony on Wednesday night.

It’s the first year that the school has participated in the program.

In addition to the change of command, the group also recognized current members for their accomplishments.

The awardees live by the Air Force core values of “integrity first,” “service before self” and “excellence in all we do.”

“I am a freshman and so going into high school was a big hard thing for me. I thought it was going to be a very stressful thing. I got into the program and realized you have to make mistakes and you’re going to have to win. You are going to have to do things in order to make other things work. It has really claimed down my stress levels and it has benefited me in making friendships,” said 2nd Lieutenant Trinity Taylor.

Eight new members of the program were also welcomed and assigned ranks during the ceremony.

The AFJROTC website has more information, including this overview:

The mission of AFJROTC is to “Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.” AFJROTC is not an USAF accessions program and cadets are never under any obligation to join the military.

AFJROTC is a Title 10 US Code mandated citizenship training program that is designed to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship, promote community service, instill personal responsibility, character, and self-discipline.

The program achieves this through classroom education in air and space fundamentals and hands on learning opportunities in a number of fun and challenging extra-curricular activities.