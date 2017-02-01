GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Development Authority President Brett Doney presented a report, at the Great Falls City Commission meeting on Jan. 3, that showed hundreds of jobs lost in Great Falls between 2015 and 2016.

Doney addressed his concerns for the significant job losses adding “We’ve lost 707 net jobs. And it’s not, it’s not like the jobs we lost a couple of years ago when we could pin it on Sears…we don’t know where all the jobs were lost.”

He told the commissioners that he is normally a cheerleader for the Great Falls economy, but said, “Frankly, these numbers scare the hell out of me.”

Great Falls Development Authority Vice President, Jolene Schalper says they had been monitoring the numbers, but feels it’s time to speak out.

Schalper “Great Falls has to work for what we get. We’re not in the University Districts like some of our sister cities are and frankly we don’t utilize tax dollars for economic development.”

Doney remarked on the accomplishments the Electric City has had siting multiple measures that have resulted in new property tax revenue.

The Montana Department of Labor says, however, that the GFDA report is inconsistent with state numbers. Chief economist Barbara Wagner says there were roughly 300 jobs lost between July 2015 and July 2016 which could be attributed to Asurions Call Center closure.

Wagner says job growth through the rest of 2016 cancelled out the loss showing virtually no change in the number of jobs in Great Falls.

Despite the disparity in job loss data, both the GFDA and the state agree the lack of new jobs is troubling.

But, the GFDA believes 2017 will bring better employment news.

“We think this will be a great year for great falls. We have so many announcements that have already been made, several hundred jobs that they’re planning on hiring now, and many have already started hiring. And then we know of several other higher wage job expansions that will shortly be announced, Schalper”

Doney, during his presentation highlighted some of the upcoming developments for the city such as the FCR call center, the new Wal-Mart and Hobby Lobby.

In Great Falls, the cost of living is 99 percent of the national average. Being an affordable community is important Doney stressed.

Despite low cost of living, there’s still a gap. The average wage in Great Falls is only 73 percent of the national average.

Doney said those things add up when residents only work part-time and don’t have benefits. “That puts tremendous pressure on the city, on the county, on healthcare and all of the social agencies in town,” he added.

Walmart and the FCR call center are set to open later this year, adding more than 350 jobs to the Great Falls area