Bradley John Goodell of Great Falls, charged with sexual intercourse without consent, will be tried on all four counts in District Court.

Goodell was in court on Thursday for the transfer hearing.

In December, Goodell pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Counts three and four of the charges were for incidents that allegedly happened before Goodell was 18 years old and could be transferred to Juvenile Court.

The prosecution argued that since all four charges are the same they should all be tried in District Court.

The defense said that when charge number three took place, Goodell was only 17, and for charge four, he was only 16.

He asked that Judge Thomas McKittrick consider his age on charge four before deciding which court the charges would be tried in.

Judge McKittrick ruled that all charges against Goodell will be tried in District Court.