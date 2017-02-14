More than 100 people from several progressive groups in Great Falls held a summit on Monday night.

The event was held at Great Falls College-MSU.

The participants discussed their respective causes, and addressed ways that they can unite as a whole to strengthen the broader progressive community in Great Falls.

In light of recent threats to minorities around the state and nation Montana groups have begun state-wide discussions to unite the communities. Montanans have also spoke out recently against the new President’s administration citing their actions as cause for concern.

Facilitators mapped out what kind of steps their groups should take next, and determined what redundancies exist between the groups.

Representatives attended from Planned Parenthood, Pantsuit Nation, the LGBTQ Center, and the Montana Human Rights Network.

Organizers say that the goal behind these meetings is to foster respectful dialogue on a range of issues that affect Montanans.

Some of the key issues that organizers cited are protecting public education, maintaining access to reproductive services and education, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and how trade and immigration policies will affect small and large Montana businesses.

Montana Human Rights Network representative Jake Bash explained, “Really, this is about community. I love living in Great Falls, I think the people in this room also love living in Great Falls. And first and foremost we want to make this inclusive, open to all communities. So if you have a voice, or if you are passionate about one of these issues, either for or against the mainstream commentary, we welcome your opinion because that’s what it means to be a part of a small town community.”

The next Community Action Team Meeting will be on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dark Horse Meeting Hall in the basement of the Celtic Cowboy.

Organizers say they’re currently developing an online community directory.